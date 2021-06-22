Orlando, FL – The 13 Gold volleyball team at The Academy Boiler Juniors won the AAU National Championship June 21 in the 13 Open Division.
Attica resident Chase Lemming, a seventh grade student at Seeger, is a member of the championship team, according to information provided by the team.
This is the club’s third national championship and adds to an impressive list of accolades for the program.
Overall, the team has a record of 81-14 for the season. Along with an AAU National Championship, the girls have won many big tournaments this season including Bluegrass, JVA Summerfest, and the Northern Lights Qualifier.
The team is coached by John Shondell and Chandra Hepler. Shondell is the Associate Head Volleyball Coach at Purdue University. Chandra is a former division one player at the University of Missouri and is the current head coach at Warsaw High School.
Boilers Juniors is based in Lafayette, Indiana and has some of the top teams not only in the state but in the country as well. This is not the end of the season for this team as they will head to the USA Volleyball Girls National Championship in Las Vegas where competition begins June 30.
Boiler Juniors joined the The Academy Volleyball Club, based in Indianapolis, in the summer of 2018. The club offers club teams, camps & clinics, lessons, tournaments, and more. The Academy family also includes Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana and Northern Lakes in Plymouth, Indiana. Between the four clubs, they have more than 1,500 athletes playing club volleyball. To learn more about The Academy Volleyball Club and Boiler Juniors, visit www.boilerjuniorsvb.com.