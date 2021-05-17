LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Academy Boiler Juniors has announced a new facility for their growing volleyball club. The Boiler Juniors Volleyball Center will be located at 4105 Haggerty Lane in Lafayette, Indiana and will house 6 state of the art volleyball courts, a full concession stand, a donor wall, a viewing area for spectators, and a full ProShop.
“This is an exciting day for all of as we announce the new Boiler Juniors Volleyball Center,” said Emily Hawthorne, Executive Director of The Academy Volleyball Club. “This facility will give athletes the ability to train together under one roof and will greatly benefit Lafayette and the surrounding communities.”
“In the last few years, we have seen the club grow tremendously. By having our teams in one location, we will be able to cross train and provide the area with more opportunities for training, camps, and lessons,” said Jack Lesure, Director of Boiler Juniors.
Boiler Juniors has established itself as being one of the top volleyball clubs in the nation winning 2 national championships and having 9 top 5 finishes since 2016. Summer camp registration is now available and is open to boys and girls, ages 4-18. Find more information at www.boilerjuniorsvb.com/summer.
About The Academy
The Academy Volleyball Club, located on the north-east side of Indianapolis, offers club teams for boys and girls, camps & clinics, lessons, sand training, tournaments, and more. Launched in 2014 by a group of coaches and parents, the vision of The Academy is to train athletes to develop the skills and knowledge of the game while encouraging success on and off the court. The Academy has 4 locations: Indianapolis, Grand Park in Westfield, Boiler Juniors in Lafayette, and Northern Lakes in Plymouth. To learn more about The Academy Volleyball Club, visit www.theacademyvolleyball.com.