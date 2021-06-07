Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Nashville, Illinois, man.
Garrett Meyer, 29, was identified as the deceased, according to information from county police.
On the morning of June 4, deputies responded to 366 E 800 N Road in rural Buckley in reference to the discovery of a deceased body inside a fuel tanker trailer.
With assistance of the Buckley, Paxton and Urbana fire departments the body was removed from the trailer late Friday afternoon.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was also requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.
An autopsy was conducted at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office June 5. Results are pending toxicology reports.