REMINGTON — The body of a missing 81-year old Jasper County man was found Sunday afternoon.
Glen Luse was last seen on around 6:15 p.m. Sept. 2 in Remington. He was last seen wearing a plaid short and blue jeans and was found in a field about 100 yards away from a John Deer Gator he had been last seen driving.
His body was located about three-quarters of a mile from Exit 201 in Jasper County.
Law enforcement exclusively told the Herald Journal on Sunday afternoon that no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending.
White and Jasper county sheriff’s offices were on scene working with Northwest Indiana Search and Rescue and the Amateur Radio Club of Newton County.
