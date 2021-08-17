The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 Board of Education met Monday, Aug. 16, in the board room at Crescent City Grade School.
A short hearing took place at 6:55 p.m. in which the board discussed a waiver request for School Code section 5/10-20.12a. Those responding to roll call were Steve Massey, Tim Kollmann, Christi Pheifer, Candi Butzow and Jody Niebuhr. This waiver allows staff to enroll their children at CCGS tuition-free. That hearing adjourned at 6:58 p.m.
The regular meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m., with board president Massey leading the pledge of allegiance. Secretary Niebuhr took roll call with the same members responding as to the hearing roll call. There were no changes to the agenda.
Discussion items, which called for no action, included the ESSER II application. Superintendent Rod Grimsley noted the application has been approved and all expenses have been accounted for. A teachers' aide has been hired from those funds, which means no expense to taxpayers. Grimsley said the kindergarten room has been completed and the step outside the kitchen area has been finished. In talking about the revised re-opening plan, it was noted masks are now required for everyone in the building, which was mandated by Governor Pritzker.
No one asked to address the board during the opportunity for public input.
Board correspondence consisted of a letter from Angela Rayman, third grade teacher at CCGS, requesting maternity leave.
The superintendent presented his report. In regards to building and grounds, the air conditioning project has been completed. The old window units will be removed and window glass replaced this fall. Some discussion took place on what to do with the old units. Grimsley noted Illiana Lock Service had been to the school and some of the locks will need to be replaced.
In regards to transportation, it was explained van 77, which has lower mileage, will be used on a regular basis, with van 50, which has higher mileage, being used part-time. One of the vans was in the shop for repairs. All drivers have received their schedules with dismissal times for all high schools as well as CCGS. As of now, four of the five vans have been fully reimbursed by the state.
Grimsley noted the audit will be returned in September, and Title I, II and IV will be completed this month as all other reports have been completed.
Principal James DeMay's report was then discussed. Enrollment as of Aug. 11 was as follows: 11 students in kindergarten, six in first grade (Grimsley noted one left on the day of the meeting), second grade has seven students, there are nine third graders, the fourth grade has 12 students, fifth grade has four students, there are four students in sixth grade, the seventh grade has eight members, and there are five eighth graders. For Aug. 11, that meant a total student body of 66, with 32 students attending the three accepting high schools.
For athletics, DeMay noted there are eight participants in Cross Country, which is coached by Heather Johnson, and the group has a full schedule of meets. Baseball, which is co-oped with Glenn Raymond in Watseka, has one CCGS student participating. In reporting on the instructional coach, it was noted Sarah Dexter, of I-KAN, will work at CCGS on a six-week rotation with another school. She will assist teachers with classroom issues such as management, discipline, teaching strategies and such.
DeMay's report for the building noted all rooms have been cleaned and waxed, as well as the gym floor, and the air conditioning units are being installed in each classroom. The kindergarten room is finished, the concrete work being done outside of the cafeteria (in order to meet ROE life safety requirements) is finished with the railing needing to be installed. And, discussion needs to take place in regards to the school's storage areas as the brick building south of the school has lots of mold and mildew.
Because state testing was delayed until this fall, grades 3-8 will have to test again in the spring. It was noted three students took part in the summer remediation program and it was deemed a success with student progress. Appreciation was extended to Heather Johnson and Kristin Marquis for their work in this program.
Items from board members included Niebuhr reporting she had attended a co-op meeting but there wasn't much to report, and Massey told the board the October meeting may need to be changed but for now it will remain Oct. 18.
In its first action, the board approved minutes of the July 19 regular meeting, the July 31 treasurer's report, payment of bills dated Aug. 16, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of July; left closed minutes closed, authorized the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and approved the second reading of Press Plus Policy Update 107. The board then approved the student handbook for the 2021-22 school year, the maternity leave request for Mrs. Rayman, and the E-learning plan for the current school year.
Next, the board approved the Memo of Understanding with the ISEA for the current school year, which pertains to dividing the cost of the PE teacher with Bryce; approved the revised re-opening plan, and approved the waiver request for School Code section 5/10-20.12a.
Motion for adjournment came at 7:51 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.