A Blue Island man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 Thursday afternoon just north of Onarga.
According to information from Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum’s office, the accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. A 22-year-old man from Blue Island was driving a 2005 Mazda southbound on I57 and lost control of the vehicle. The man drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes, where he was struck by a northbound semi. The Mazda came to rest in the medical and the semi came to rest in the east ditch.
The Blue Island man was pronounced dead at the scene and the semi driver was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
The Illinois State Police and Iroquois County Coroner’s office personnel are investigating the accident. Also assisting at the scene were Riverside Ambulance and Onarga Fire Department.