MOROCCO, Ind. — Dan Blaney was recently recognized by the Indiana Bar Association for his 50 years of service to the legal profession.
Blaney received this Law Degree from Indiana University before served 4.5 years as a Judge Advocate Generals (JAG) in the Air Force while on active duty during the Vietnam War.
Blaney served 26 years as a reservist and retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel.
In 1976, Blaney came back home to Newton County where he began practicing law with Bill Sammons.
Several years later, Blaney merged with several other well-known attorneys including John Barce, Steve Ryan, Johan Casey, and Earl Walton to form what Blaney described as “The Mega Firm.”
Blaney served as Newton County Attorney for a number of years and also was the legal representation for the Drainage Board, Kankakee Iroquois Regional Planning Commission and, the North Newton School Corporation.
Some highlights that stand out in Blaney’s mind as a local attorney included being the county attorney when the landfill came in, but closer to his heart is the long list of young attorneys who worked for him over the years including Judge Jeryl Leach, Prosecutor Jeff Drinks, Joe Faulk, Becky Goddard, Bob Miller, current County Attorney Pat Ryan and plenty more.
“I never wanted to be a judge,” added Blaney. “I just never had that desire. I look back fondly at training all of these young lawyers that came along and hopefully I helped further our profession that way.”
Over the past 50 years, Blaney has seen a change in the legal profession, some good, while other changes take away from the personal contact from the years before.
“Technology has changed the way we do business so much,” added Blaney. “We don’t even have to go to the courthouse to file anymore. That all can be done online. So we are removed much more from the courthouse and the courtroom than we used to be. I miss that. I am a people person and I don’t get to see the people in the courthouse as much In the past you were able to develop more of a friendship with the people that you deal with.”
While 50 years is a remarkable milestone, Blaney, who is the longest active practicing attorney in Newton County. still has plenty of passion to keep practicing law.
“I don’t know when I will retire,” said Blaney. “I have my health, I still feel good and still enjoy seeing the people. Somebody once told me that farmers and lawyers never really retire.”
Blaney credits his wife and family with his longevity and added that finding another passion in life besides work always helps. Anyone who knows Blaney knows that passion for him is snowmobiles.
Blaney has the only antique snowmobile museum in the State of Indiana and has been recognized as one of the five best in the United States by the American Snowmobiler magazine. It is one of the 13 best in North America rated by Snow-goer magazine.