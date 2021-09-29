The Ross/South Ross Cemetery District will be removing decorations on or about
Oct. 11. That includes Rossville , Manns Chapel, Bethel, Prairie Chapel, and Miller Cemeteries.
Oct. 9-
The 2021 Color Run/Walk will take place Oct. 9 in Hoopeston's McFerren Park. Family activities will be presented from 9-11 a.m. with the walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per person and includes activities and the main event. The event is wagons, stroller and wheelchair accessible. The event is presented by Learn & Lead Academy. To learn more about the event, call 217-504-1335.
Nov. 4-
Hoopeston Area School District will be hosting a dinner and networking session focused on the topic of school-related anxiety and school refusal. The hope is to provide parents with some tools to help support their children when they do not want to attend school. In addition to the presentation, the district will be providing dinner, raffles, children's activities during the presentation, and they will have various local support agencies in the building sharing information about their services.