- The Hoopeston Street and Alley Department will start alley cleanup Monday, April 19, weather permitting. Concrete, bricks, landscape materials, or lumber will not be picked up. If any of these items are in the pile of yard waste, the pile will not be picked up.
- The also announced that the Water Department will begin flossing hydrants April 23. This will continue, on Fridays throughout the summer months, weather permitting. Please be aware of possible rust during these times and adjust laundry schedules accordingly.
- Plans are underway for Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Celebration this summer.
The Sesquicentennial Committee plans for a non-denominational Community Church Service to kick-off the Sesquicentennial Celebration on
June 27 at 10 a.m. All churches and their congregation are welcome to participate in this event. Please contact Valarie Hinkle at 217-274-2956 if your church would like to be involved in planning.
- Logan Kirby and the Stone Creek Band will perform at the Lorraine Theatre at 7 p.m. April 17. Tickets can be purchased at thelorrainetheatre.square.site.
- Hoopeston Women Making a Difference will present an all-town clean-up day on April 24.