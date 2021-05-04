Justin Tucker was clutch at the plate with runners on base on May 3, driving in five on two hits to lead Benton Central Bison Baseball Varsity past South Newton 15-2, according to information from the school. Tucker drove in runs on a home run in the first and a home run in the fifth.
Benton Central got on the board in the first inning and scored two runs when Dalton Rennaker doubled. The Bison notched six runs in the sixth inning. Connor Hall, Jacob Meredith, Rennaker, and Adrian Torres powered the big inning with RBIs. Tucker was the winning pitcher and allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight and walking one. Josh Swartz and Casey Hallenbeck entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Beto Costilla took the loss for South Newton. Costilla surrendered nine runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four.Benton Central Bison Baseball Varsity tallied three home runs on the day. Rennaker went deep in the sixth inning. Tucker had a four bagger in the first and fifth innings.
The Bison racked up nine hits. Tucker and Rennaker all collected multiple hits for Benton Central. Rennaker and Tucker each managed two hits to lead the Bison. Benton Central didn't commit a single error in the field. Brylan Hedden had the most chances in the field with 12.