Birthdays Jul 21, 2021 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Listen to this article July 22Jeff BossungTim GilbertMarcie RothrockJuly 23Claire WesselJuly 24Rudy Owens Sr.July 26Lynn DenoGreta BrownJuly 27Tracy AndersonJuly 28Mike SchroederButch Minnick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesJasper County coroner works to ID 'Highway Killer' victimFire departments respond to fire at two Wheatfield homesDNR locates unidentified songbird illness in White CountyPendleton crowned 2021 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair queenJasper County Arrest LogJasper County Arrest LogState Road 18 closing in BrookstonCrews respond to release of gasoline in Iroquois CountyThe Connection Center holds car show as fund-raiserBack to School Fair set for Aug. 7 at KVMS