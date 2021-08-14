On Monday, Aug. 16, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that all counties, except Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley, could begin to feed the birds again.
If residents in other counties are not seeing sick or dying birds in their yards, they may begin to feed the birds again.
Bird feeders of any kind should be cleaned once every two weeks.
The cleaning process can be accomplished by scrubbing the feeder with soap and water, then a short soak in 10% bleach.
Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned at least once a week, with a short soak in 10% bleach.
Based on the data collected from different tests, it is apparent that the bird illness is affecting specific areas. There is no threat to people or the birds in Indiana.
Any sick or dead birds should still be reported at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.