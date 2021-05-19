MOROCCO, Ind. — On Monday, May 10, several students representing all schools were present at Morocco Elementary for awards recognition. In addition to the monthly student spotlights, the junior high and high school bands were honored, along with elementary art, academic, and reading program participants. Board President, Mrs. Reyes, stated “I am so proud of our students and what they’ve done this year.”
North Newton Junior and Senior High Bands received prestigious honors from the Indiana State School Music Association. Both bands were among the few (8 total) in the state selected for the All-Music Award this school year. Congratulations to director, Mr. Redlin, and to the members of these bands! Mrs. Sanders’ third grade class took part in a ‘Read to the Final Four’ program where her students made it to the ‘Elite 8’reading over 5000 books! Team members, Kayden Best, James Boody, Josie Cullen, Emma Lane, Aaryn Linares, Charles Linares, Emersyn McDermitt, Collin McElroy, Logan Micula, Gabriel Newman, Gunner Paseierb, Dean Powell, Lailah Strong, Annalynn Thomas, Gunner Upthegrove, Elliot Walstra, Trinitee Williams, Zoe Williamson, Spencer Wynn, Ayden Yoder, Cheyenne Yoder, and Carlo Zuniga, won $1000 for new books. Another awesome third grade achievement went to Bradley Cooper, Juliet Grammer, Nickolas Guthrie, Izabella Hannon, Roland Piske, Michael Sweeney, Annalynn Thomas, Amelia Tifoideo, Gunner Upthegrove, Wyatt Wilkins, Spencer Wynn, and Cheyenne Yoder for earning perfect scores on their IREAD tests. This is quite an accomplishment! Also on display at Morocco were creative and impressive art based reading projects from students in different grade levels. Fourth grade students at Morocco made artistic ‘book buffet’ depictions that looked incredibly delectable. The second and third grade students had letter and animal art designs on display.
Student Spotlights for May, Ashtyn Corbin, Kylie Hudak, Arayah Smart, Joseph Bijak, and Damien Clemans, were acknowledged at the public ceremony in the Morocco gym. Lake Village sixth grader, Ashtyn, was selected by her teacher, Mrs. Negri, and Principal Hankins for her positivity, persistence, and perseverance. Mrs. Negri noted her infectious upbeat attitude and determination to achieve her goals, despite obstacles and challenges. Mrs. Hankins said, “Ashtyn is a ray of sunshine that brightens our halls.” Hankins also commented on Ashtyn’s character, saying, “Ashtyn is one of those young ladies that make everyone around her feel better, want to do better, and leave happier for being in her presence.” Lincoln’s nominee this month is first grader Kylie Hudak. Kylie’s teacher, Mrs, Mollway, said that she is an amazing young lady who happily follows directions and gives her best effort every day. “Kylie is a shining light in our room, and I am so happy to be her teacher this year!” Principal Neal added that Kylie is friendly, positive, and hardworking, but most notable is her unfailing politeness to everyone she encounters. Morocco kindergarten student, Arayah Smart, earned this recognition for her perseverance. Ms. Sawicki is proud of Arayah’s hard work in this challenging year, especially when Arayah was back and forth remote. Principal Lawbaugh said, “WOW!” Arayah overcame setbacks due to virtual learning and still managed to excel overall. Arayah’s positive attitude and happy nature has truly made her ‘shine bright’ this year. Jr. High nominee, Joseph Bijak, is a seventh grade student. Joseph’s teachers, Mrs. Brandt and Ms. Kimmel said he is a hard worker who always goes beyond what is expected. He is helpful and friendly, and epitomizes what a North Newton Spartan should be. Damien Clemans is the high school spotlight recipient. Damien is in the ninth grade and has grown tremendously over the course of the school year. He has made academic progress through increased confidence and hard work. His teacher, Mrs. Williams, said, “I’m very proud of his improvement!”
In their reports to the board, all administrators mentioned what their schools had done for teacher appreciation week. At the high school, FFA students made breakfast for teachers. Mr. Coffing said it was good to see how excited kids were to serve their teachers in this way. At Morocco, the student council provided a salad bar for teachers. Mrs. Lawbaugh said, “It was so nice to be able to give to our teachers – they’ve been through so much this year!” She added that ALL adults in the building have had extra responsibilities and all are deserving of the utmost appreciation and respect. Principal Hankins said their teacher appreciation was a nice way to be recognized for a very tough year! Comparing this school year over the last few, Mr. Coffing said that he told his students to appreciate what they have and not take anything for granted.
After approving several coaching positions, board member, Mr. Sheldon, posed a leadership training for coaches to better connect with today’s kids in a smaller school setting. His point was that there is a fine line between effectively motivating kids to give their best efforts and discouraging them so that they don’t want to even try. Dr. Rowe concurred, saying that “we need to do what we can to raise them [the athletes] up.” Several other board members joined the productive conversation. Mrs. Gonczy pointed out that coaching is not an easy job and that they need support from the school, parents, and the community. Mrs. Hickel asked about athletic camps that kids could participate in to learn fundamentals of the sports. This sparked a discussion of high school athletes training elementary aged athletes through camp-style settings. Dr. Rowe agreed that better feeder programs, starting in the lower grades, would help build stronger competitive programs at the high school level.
Mrs. Zackfia thanked Karen Warne, food services director, for her outstanding work and record keeping. Dr. Rowe and Mrs. Reyes added their own expressions of appreciation. Dr. Rowe said that Karen did a fantastic job and had a clean audit which is not typical. Dr. Rowe reported on improvement updates with the pool and solar energy investment. There was some disagreement over the type of fencing for the solar panel fields; in the end, the original plastic PVC surroundings were approved in a 5-2 vote. Lake Village will be hosting summer school this year for students, and the rest of the corporation improvements should be completed over the summer as well.