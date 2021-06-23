KENTLAND, Ind. — Again, this year the Pun’kin Vine Fair welcomes the return of Big Bounce Fun House with its exciting attractions and professional personnel. Besides meeting up with friends, enjoying great events and great food, there’s always the amusements to enjoy each evening of the fair, Saturday through Friday. Each night the Big Bounce Fun House will start up at 6:00 pm; except for Sunday. Sunday’s hours will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm. There will be several inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Adding to the fun, this year there will be a mechanical bull and ax throwing.
Here are the special deals for this year’s fair:
- You may purchase the Pun’kin Vine Special!!! For $30.00, one youngster may ride all week from Saturday the 10th through Friday the 16th. You may purchase this offer at any time. For an order blank, go to www.newtoncountyfair.com or stop by the fair office.
- If you choose not to take advantage of the Pun’kin Vine Special, the Newton County Fair will offer a $10 bracelet every night so kids can ride all the rides ‘til they drop!
Don’t miss the great fun at the Newton County Fair!