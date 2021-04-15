Dr. Sean Sharma, Fountain & Warren Counties Health Department medical director, gave a brief update on the states of COVID-19 in the bi-county area as of April 15.
Sharm wrote in an email, “The spread of COVID-19 has increased over the past month in both Fountain & Warren County and the State of Indiana. Fountain County remains in “blue” this week, and is expected to move toward “yellow” over the coming week. Warren County moved into “yellow”. It is felt that much of the current spread in the U.S. as a whole is related to the more contagious U.K. variant. Not all tests are being genetically analyzed by the state to determine the variant type, but with several hundred confirmed cases in Indiana, we can safely assume this variant is also present in Fountain & Warren County.”
Vaccinations are continuing in the area, he said.
“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is on pause in our community and across the nation,” he said. “Of the 8,000 plus shots given by FW Health, around one percent of these have been of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. We have not seen any significant side effects from those having received this vaccine. As a result of local partnership efforts we are able to offer Pfizer vaccine to local 16 and 17 year olds this week.”
He said, too, that testing continues “on a daily basis except Sundays. Testing requests have increased recently in the bi-county area.”