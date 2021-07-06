People who know of someone who has made an impact on the Benton County community in a positive way are being asked to nominate that person for the 2021 “Hero” Award.
According to information from the Benton Community Foundation, the group would like to honor community heroes, volunteers and champions for their dedication and service to the Benton Community.
Five nominated heroes will be selected to choose their favorite nonprofit to receive a $500 grant.
Nominees should be committed to making Benton County a better place and have served in a charitable way that benefited the community.
All nominations are due July 31. Direct any questions to Andrea Bowman at andrea@bentoncf.org.