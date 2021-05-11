Benton Central Jr.-Sr. High School students Jessica Cyr, Madi Hall, and Breanna Winters won the Indiana Academic Super Bowl Social Studies Class 3 Competition May 10, according to information from the school. By answering 19 of the possible 25 questions over the ratification of the 19th Amendment, they were three correct answers better than their competition. It is the first state title in social studies for Benton Central since 2011.
Jazz and Men’s Choir will be May 18 after school
BC CAAP is collecting school supplies for our “Tools for School” Drive that is occurring NOW until May 19th. Donations can be dropped off in the green tubs across from Mrs. Shidler’s window. All school supplies will be donated to help next year’s Benton Central students. See Ms. Herre with any questions or concerns.
High school cheerleading tryouts for this upcoming season will be from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 22. There will only be one tryout this year so people are asked to mark their calendars. Pick up a tryout packet in the athletic office from Mrs. Minnich and contact Coach Grace Snedden with any questions or concerns.
The Jr. High Golf team participated in the First Annual WCJC Conference Tournament. Played on Saturday at the Tippecanoe CC in Monticello, the Bison fired a team score of 237 to finish in 4th place. Hayden Hinds tied for 6th place individually with a 52. Other scores were turned in by Michelea Crisp 60, Ian Metzinger 62, Luke Klemme 63, and Jack Brewer with a 66. On Monday the Bison hosted West Lafayette in a dual match at Oak Grove CC. The team came away victorious with a 219-228 win over the Red Devils. Hayden Hinds fired a 50 to earn medalist honors for the meet. Michelea Crisp’s 55 earned her a third place finish among the 19 players who participated. Other scores for the team were Ian Metzinger, Ethan Schieler, and Jacob TePool who all fired rounds of 57. Jack Brewer and Luke Klemme had rounds of 59, followed by Jorge Campean 61, and Gus Robb and Addison Winger with 62’s.
The Bison record now stands at 5-1.
Benton Central Bison Baseball JV Takes a Tough Blow From Lafayette Jefferson
Benton Central Bison Baseball JV couldn’t keep up with Lafayette Jefferson and fell 13-0 on Monday.
One bright spot for Benton Central Bison Baseball JV was a single by Casey Best in the third inning.
#28 was on the hill for Lafayette Jefferson. The fireballer lasted four innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out six.Baylon Holmes started the game for Benton Central Bison Baseball JV. The righty lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and nine runs while striking out two. Korbin Waber threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.Best led Benton Central Bison Baseball JV with one hit in two at bats.Lafayette Jefferson totaled seven hits. White and #30 each had multiple hits for Lafayette Jefferson.