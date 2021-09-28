Benton Central announced the 2021 Homecoming Royalty were announced at the Sept. 24 football game, according to information from the school.
They are:
Freshmen — Gus Robb and Bella Holder
Sophomores — Cayden Hardebeck and Arianna Arredondo
Juniors — Zach Albitz and Janell Robson
Seniors — Joseph Henry and Natalie Williams
The Senior Class won both the staff and student vote for this year’s wagon decorating contest.
In other Benton Central news winter guard tryouts will be Oct. 23 at the Prairie Crossing gymnasium. Grades 6 — 7 — 8 will try out from 1-3 p.m. and Grades 9 — 10 — 11 — 12 will try out from 3:30 — 6:30 p.m. Two different teams will be chosen (a junior squad and a senior squad). Be sure to wear comfortable workout clothing to the tryouts. Contact Mrs. Eide at Prairie Crossing if there are questions or concerns.
The Benton Central Varsity Players will be hosting a costume sale in the auditorium from 3:15-4 p.m. Oct. 4. The sale will be open to all BC students, faculty, and staff.
Students of the Week for Sept. 20-24: Mrs. Bunch-Lillian Johnson; Mr. Hardebeck-Daniel Freeland; Mr. Schmit-Hannah Byers; Mr. Hughes-Zayne Reynolds; Mrs. Knox-Elise Millikan Mrs. Hogan-Emily Crume.
The winner of the $20 gift card provided by PEFCU is Lillian Johnson.
7th grade All Stars include: Mr. Hoover-Molly Donahue; Mr. Hardebeck-Nolan Winkler; Ms. Mullins-Molly Bramer; Miss Thomas-Madison Astalos; Mr. Gross-Emma Jackson; Mrs. McMillan-Olivia Hardebeck; Mr. Vernon-Taryn Klemme; Mrs. Strickhouser-Reagan Dowell; Mrs. Hasser-Rayne Gallagher; Mrs. Nichols-Molly Sisson; Ms. Hiscox-Emma Hinds.