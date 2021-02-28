Benton Central made a school record 19 three-pointers on their way to a 75-38 win when they traveled to Attica to face the Red Ramblers in boys’ basketball.
The Bison were 19-for-40 for 47.5 percent from three-point range but only 3-for-15 for 20 percent from inside the arc.
Twelve of the 13 Benton Central players who entered the game shot at least one three-pointer with nine members of the squad making at least one of them.
The visitors showed how they were going to attack from the very start of the contest as the team opened with a trey from Blake Buchanan, got a rare layup (on a fast break) from Conner Hall and then made three more three-pointers (one each by Buchanan, Dawson Brock and Dylan Musser) before the Ramblers reached the scoreboard.
Hunter Smith of Attica stopped the 14-0 opening run by the Bison with a lay-up and then Bradley Britt added one of two free throws to make it 14-3.
After a pair of fast-break lay-ups by Benton Central, the visitors made three more treys in the first quarter (one by Hall and two by Joe Widmer) along with a pair of free throws to end the period with 29 points.
Attica answered with a runner and a free throw by Jackson Davis and a three-point play on a driving lay-up by Zeb Shonkwiler to trail 29-9 going into the second period.
When the score reached 31-11, John Britt hit one of the two treys the Ramblers would score all night and then Zach Black took a pass from Antonio Jerkins for lay-up that made it 31-16 with a little over three minutes left in the half.
The Bison would make two more treys in the half for a total of nine across the two quarters to reach 39 points while Attica would not score again, their only chance being four missed free throws, to remain at 16.
The Rambler struggles at the free throw line continued in the third period as they made only four of eleven from the stripe while the visitors were making seven treys in the same span for a 61-24 score going into the final period.
Benton Central would go on to make three more three-pointers for their total of 19 while the lone trey in that period for Attica came from Dusty Marlatt as the Ramblers fell 75-38.
Despite the Bison hit from beyond the arc, the defensive effort by Attica was good as many of the treys by the visitors were contested or off-balance shots and the Rambler defense shut down most of the drives by Benton Central, allowing no two-point baskets in the second half.
Offensively, Attica got plenty of good looks at the basket, but the shots would not fall as the team was 14-for-39 (35.9 percent) from the field and only 8-for-24 (33 percent) from the free throw line.