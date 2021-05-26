By State Rep. Tom Bennett
106th Congressional District
Most (but not all) state mask mandates lifted
For more than a year we have been living under executive orders issued by the Governor with very little input from legislators or local officials. I continue to believe that state law needs to be changed to require legislative input once a 30-day emergency declaration has expired, and I have sponsored legislation to do just that. Government by executive order over such an extended period of time is not how our system is supposed to work.
Having said that, I am pleased to report the lifting of most of the mask mandates and other emergency rules which were put in place last spring. This news comes after the CDC changed its own mask guidance and after case numbers and vaccination rates in Illinois greatly improved. This comes the same week as the Illinois State Board of Education voting unanimously to require that “all schools must resume fully in-person learning for all student attendance days,” starting this fall.
On Monday, most of the mask mandate was lifted for fully vaccinated people. It remains in effect for “healthcare settings, in congregate settings and on transit,” as well as in schools and daycare centers. Businesses and other private property owners may still require masks on their property if they so choose. The emergency rules which “enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings” have also been rescinded. Those who have not been vaccinated “should continue wearing masks in most settings.”
Read the full announcement from the Governor’s office by clicking here. According to the Department of Public Health, 4.8 million Illinoisans are now fully vaccinated, including 58% of all residents over the age of 16 and 86% of residents older than 65.
House nearing end of session with large number of bills in the works
More than 500 bills passed the House this spring, and 400 more passed the Senate. Now each of these bills is being heard in the other chamber in advance of the scheduled adjournment on May 31. Some are major legislation with far-reaching implications, others are small bills tailored to one specific situation. It has been reported that there is a great deal of confusion amongst the legislative leadership about the bills that are possibly coming up for final action.
As it is every year, our top priority has to be passing a balanced budget for the fiscal year which begins July 1. This year we also face the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing legislative districts to reflect new Census numbers. This important process is unfortunately becoming mired in partisan politics in spite of a promise from the Governor to veto any unfair, partisan map.
We are also expecting to see energy legislation in the final days of session. Discussion has been ongoing for months on a package of bills concerning different aspects of state energy policy: from investments in the electric grid to subsidizing Illinois’ nuclear plants. Exelon has announced that without action by the legislature it will close two of its nuclear generating stations, endangering hundreds of jobs. The legislature and the Governor are working on bills to address the issue and bring about more clean, affordable energy for Illinois’ future.
One complication is the fact that the last major energy bill, in 2016, was the subject of the corruption investigation that led to the fall of former Speaker Michael Madigan earlier this year. That brings us back to the importance of passing some kind of serious ethics reform this year, which thus far the House has failed to do. We have a lot of work to do before adjourning.