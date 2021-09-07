DeMOTTE — Belstra Milling in DeMotte will hold a drive-thru American Cancer Society Relay For Life pork chop fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Belstra Milling Feed Mill. The cost is $10 for a meal that includes a boneless pork chop, cole slaw, baby potatoes and green beans. The cost for an extra pork chop is $3.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the American Cancer Society.
Last year, the event honored the 20-year anniversary of Max Belstra’s fight with cancer. This year, it will remember Mark Van Soest, who died from cancer in 2016. Van Soest was a long-time employee with Belstra and was also involved with the Keener Township Fire Department for over 15 years.
To participate, enter Belstra’s off Forsythia Street and pay at the A building. Drive your vehicle along the ditch to the west of the building to pick up your food.