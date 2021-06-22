DEMOTTE, Ind. — BELSTRA MILLING CO. an animal feed manufacturer since 1954, is incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the 101 Indiana companies in the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards announced on June 16, 2021, for longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Belstra Milling Co. is grateful for the award and was listed as a 2021 Half Century Award Honoree from Indiana Governor Holcomb.
Belstra Milling Co. is founded and grounded in faith and family and employs 90+ in Northwest Indiana. As a family and employee-owned business, we are passionate about animals and are pleased to manufacture animal livestock feeds for local families, Indiana neighbors, the United States, and internationally.
The criteria for such an award is to remain in operation for a minimum of 100 to 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service.
“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement, and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
More than 1,160 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 30-year history.
About Belstra
Belstra, Indiana’s animal feed manufacturer since 1954, and home of Action Feeds, Heinold Feeds, NatureServe® and Belstra feed brands, and Midwest swine farm care, is an employee-owned company tucked into the heart of the Midwest in DeMotte, Indiana. Belstra also offers a Belstra feed brand with custom feed options available. Grounded in faith and family, we produce high-quality, complete nutritional feeds and custom premixes. Belstra Milling Company’s world-class feeds were built on reputation, but the company was built on service and relationships with local farmers and people whose passion is taking care of animals.