The Middlefork Audubon Society, Vermilion County Conservation District [VCCD] and Vermilion County Conservation Foundation [VCCF] invites all to be a part of the ceremonial opening of the Beech Grove Trail in honor of the life of Marilyn Campbell. Located in Forest Glen Preserve, the Beech Grove Trail is accessible to most having a 1/3-mile asphalt walkway along scenic vistas, interesting trees and plant life.
The Middlefork Audubon Society approached the VCCD with a plan for the trail update project that would honor the life of Marilyn Campbell who passed away in September of 2017. Together with the VCCF, generous funding from Marilyn’s colleagues and friends were received to resurface the entire trail path, add permanent informational signage, and enhance the trail head area with a concrete handicap accessible picnic space!
The ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Beech Grove Trail area with refreshments and short guided hikes on the trail to follow. Call 217-662-2143 for more information, weekdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.