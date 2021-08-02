The village of Beaverville is conducting a mandatory cross-connection survey, according to information provided by the village.
A cross-connection is where a secondary water source or some other untreated water source is connected to your plumbing which has the potential to backwash contaminated water into the village's water system.
The survey was sent to all services connected to the system regardless of account status. The survey must be completed and returned to the Iroquois Farmers State Bank or mailed to the Village of Beaverville at PO Box 217, Beaverville Illinois, as soon as possible.
Those who have any questions or need to make other arrangements to return the survey, please call 815-435-2440. Or, people can send an email to beaverville.water@gmail.com, or, use the form linked to the "pinned post" Facebook. Finally, people may also contact any of the village trustees or the village president.