The Milford Bearcats defeated Grant Park 17-7 on June 3 thanks in part to Abby Storm, who drove in four runners, said Coach Alyse Morefield in an email. Storm drove in runs on a single in the third and a triple in the fourth.
Grant Park fired up the offense in the first inning, when Chloe Davis singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
The Bearcats pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning. In the second Emma McEwen singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Brynlee Wright singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Anna McEwen doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs.
Kirstyn Lucht led the Milford Bearcats Varsity to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The hurler allowed ten hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out one.
Molly Markland took the loss for Grant Park. The hurler allowed 14 hits and 17 runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one.
The Bearcats totaled 14 hits in the game. Anna McEwen and Hunter Mowrey each had 3 hits on the day, with McEwen also driving in 3RBIs. Abby Storm also had 2 hits, with 4RBIs. Kirstyn Lucht blasted a home run with 2 RBIs.
The Milford Bearcats watched the semi-sectional game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-0 loss to Newark on Tuesday, said Morefield in an email after the game. Newark scored on a double by Kaitlyn Schofield and a single by Peyton Wohead in the first inning.
The Bearcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Newark, giving up 11 runs.
In the first inning, Newark got their offense started. Schofield doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
One bright spot for Milford Bearcats Varsity was a single by Brynlee Wright in the fourth inning.
Kodi Rizzo led the Newark to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The pitcher allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out ten and walking one.
Julia Bushnell took the loss for Milford Bearcats Varsity. The hurler allowed 13 hits and 11 runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one.
Newark launched three home runs on the day. Emily Schofield went deep in the second and third innings. Kailey Wohead went yard in the fourth inning.
Wright led Milford with one hit in two at bats.
The Bearcats end the season at 11-7.