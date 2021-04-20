The MilfordCP Bearcats defeated Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 58-20 on April 17 at Milford.
The Bearcats scored first when Trey Totheroh’s pass to Sam Kaeb was good for five yards and a touchdown. The two-point conversion pass by Totheroh was no good.
Totheroh passed to Kaeb again in the first quarter for 25 yards and a touchdown. Again the two-point conversion as no good but Milford was up 12-0 at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Angel Salinas ran for 26 yards and a touchdown to make it 18-0. The two-point conversion pass was no good.
Flanagan scored late in the second quarter when Dallas Hamilton ran for six yards and a touchdown. His two-point conversion pass was no good. The score at the half was 18-6 in the Bearcats’ favor.
Totheroh passed to Justin Tillman for 74 yards and a touchdown early in the third quarter. His two-point conversion pass to Kaeb was good to put the Bearcats up 26-6.
Flanagan scored again when Hamilton ran for a two-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run was no good.
Milford CP answered a couple of minutes later when Totheroh completed a pass to Tillman for a 50-yard touchdown. Kaeb’s two-point conversion run was good and the score was 34-12 in favor of the Bearcats at the end of the third quarter.
Totheroh scored with a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then completed the two-point conversion pass to Tillman to make it 42-12. Totheroh and Tillman worked together again to score on a 55-yard touchdown pass. Then a two-point conversion run by Carter Borgers was good and Milford was up 50-12.
Flanagan scored once more when Jesse Simpson ran for two yards for a touchdown. William Weber completed the two-point conversion run and the score was 50-20.
Borgers scored once more for Milford CP, on a 14-yard touchdown run and completing the two-point conversion run to make the final score 58-20.