The Milford CP Bearcats defeated Schlarman in football 66-14 March 19.
Schlarman scored first on a 70-yard run, but Milford’s Trey Totheroh complete a pass to Todd Paine soon after for a touchdown. A two point conversion pass by Totheroh to Angel Salinas was good.
Sam Kaeb run for 15 yards for Milford for another touchdown and the conversion pass by Totheroh to Salinas was good to make it 1-8 in the Bearcats’ favor.
Salinas ran for eight yards and a touchdown with 3:32 to go in the first quarter. The two point conversion pass by Totheroh to Salinas was good to make it 24-8.
In the second quarter, Schlarman soared after a three-yard run, but the two point conversion was no good, making it 24-14 in the Bearcats’ favor.
Schlarmann kicked off to the 31 yard line and Milford’s Salinas returned for 69 yards and a touchdown. The team’s two-point conversion failed, and it was 30-14 in favor of the Bearcats.
At 9:15 in the quarter Totheroh completed a pass to Paine for 31 yards and a touchdown. The two would also complete the two-point conversion to make it 38-14 for the Bearcats. With :05 to go before the half, Totheroh found Kaeb to complete a pass for one yard and a touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Kaeb was good and the Bearcats led 46-14.
Kaeb would get the only touchdown run in the third quarter, a 22-yard run for a touchdown. Totheroh found Nick Warren for the two-point conversion pass to make it 54-14 in favor of the Bearcats at the end of the third.
Milford’s Bryce Sluis ran one yard for a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion was no good and the Bearcats were in the lead 60-14.
Carter Borgers ran the ball six yards for the Bearcats at the 7 minute mark and the two-point conversion run by Sluis was no good to make it the final score of the game, 66-14 in favor of the Bearcats.