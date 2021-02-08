The Milford Bearcats moved to 4-1 on the season after defeating the Watseka Warriors on Saturday, Feb. 6. The final score was 49-47.
Leading the Bearcats in points was Luke McCabe with a total of 16 on the night. Adin Portwood had 13 of his own while Trey Totheroh followed with 12 points, four assists and four rebounds. Trace Fleming led defensively with five rebounds and two blocked shots.
For the Warriors, Drew Wittenborn and Brayden Haines finished with 12 points a piece, while Jordan Schroeder ended his night with 10 points. Jameson Cluver also had five points.