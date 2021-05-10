ATLANTIC OCEAN — A Battle Ground, Ind., native is serving aboard USS Carter Hall, a dock landing ship.
Petty Officer Third Class Matthew Sears is a 2018 William Henry Harrison High School gradate. Today, Sears serves a gunner’s mate responsible for maintaining the ships weapon systems, training people in weapon familiarization and up keep of the ships ordnance
Sears joined the Navy three years ago to give back and help people around the world.
According to Sears, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Battle Ground.
“Growing up in Battle Ground, a hard-working, blue-collar town, gave me a good work ethic and drive to make my family and community proud,” Sears said.
USS Carter Hall is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for Carter Hall, the Virginia estate that is steeped in American history. Col. Nathan Burwell of Carter’s Grove built his country mansion on 8,000 acres in the lower Shenandoah Valley near the present town of Winchester. The house took two years to build, 1790-1792, and Burwell named it after his great-grandfather, Robert “King” Carter.
According to Navy officials, dock landing ships transport and launch Landing Craft, Air Cushioned (LCAC), conventional landing craft and helicopters with their crews and embarked personnel onto hostile shores in amphibious assault operations. It has the largest capacity for these landing crafts (four) of any U.S. Navy amphibious platform.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Sears is most proud of earning an enlisted surface warfare specialist pin and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for helping ships prepare for deployment.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Sears, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means representing those who have come before me,” he said. “Making sure that the traditions and heritage is passed down one generation to another, making sure that the US Navy stays the greatest navy in the world.”