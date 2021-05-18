MONTICELLO — Dailan Reece set the tone early May 15 with his two-run homer to center as Twin Lakes claimed an easy 12-4 win over Elwood.
Reece and Reece Arthur each managed three hits to lead the Indians, with Reece driving in three runs and scoring two. Arthur had one RBI. Maverick Arthur also had three hits in four at-bats, scoring twice and knocking in one.
Allen Miller picked up the mound win for TL. He allowed four runs on nine hits across six innings. He struck out four and walked two. Reed Richards finished up with a scoreless, hitless seventh to preserve the victory.
Union County 10 Twin Lakes 2
Jaden Franceschina took the loss on the mound May 15 for TL, allowing six runs on six hits over four innings. He struck out three.
Tristan Robertson the Indians with two hits in three at-bats.
Northwestern 4 Twin Lakes 2
Northwestern limited the Indians’ offense to just three hits — one each to Clayton Bridwell, Reece Arthur (double) and Ethan Bowsman — May 14.
Arhtur took the loss for Twin Lakes. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking two.
South Newton 5, Frontier 4
The Rebels’ Brett Vanderwall singled on a 0-1 count in the bottom of the eight, scoring one run and notching the walk-off win over Frontier.
Justin Schroder took the loss for Frontier, going two innings and allowing one run on three hits. He struck out two and walking none.
Ethan Fields started the game for Frontier, yielding four runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out 10 Rebels batters.
AJ Wilson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Frontier in hits.
North Newton 8, TC 7
North Newton scored four times in the top of the seventh for the come-from-behind win May 13 over the Cavaliers.
Bryce Shedrow accounted for three-quarters of that scoring with his three-run double on a 1-1 count.
The Cavs scored the bulk of its runs in the second, crossing the plate six times in the frame. That outburst was fueled by Xavier Cantrell’s two-run double, followed by RBI hits from Spencer Powell, Eric Zarse and Reece Dickinson.
Zarse went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Tri-County’s offense.
Dickinson took the loss for the Cavs. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out five.