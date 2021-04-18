MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 win over Maconaquah on Saturday.
As a team, Twin Lakes pounded out eight hits. Tristan Robertson and Sam Smolek each went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Indians offense. Dailan Reece, Reece Arthur, Blayze Woods and Ethan Bowsman each added singles.
Smolek also knocked in a pair of runs, as did Bowsman.
Jaden Franceschina picked up the mound win for the Indians. He allowed just four hits in tossing the shutout. He struck out four and walked two in the five-inning affair.
McCutheon 12, Twin Lakes 1
McCutcheon put its foot on the gas early and never let up Friday.
McCutcheon scored two runs in each of the first two inning before putting up a five-spot in the third and three more in the fifth in the mercy-rule shortened game.
Dailan Reece and Peyton Hirt each picked up a pair singles for Twin Lakes. CJ Brummett, Robertson, Smolek and Bowsman each added base hits.
McCutheon roughed up Indians starter Allen Miller for nine runs on nine hits through the first three innings. Miller struck out one and walked one. Reed Richards allowed just two hits in one inning of relief, while Brummett tossed one inning, allowing three runs on one hit.
Clinton Prairie 10, Tri-County 0
The Cavaliers managed just two hits in the April 16 loss to Clinton Prairie.
Korbin Lawson and Tyler Vandeveer had the lone hits for Tri-County.
Brayden Levitt look the loss for the Cavs, allowing nine runs on five hits through the first four innings. Lawson came on in relief and allowed just one run on one hit. He struck out four and walked one.