CRESCENT CITY, Illinois — Nine members of the Crescent City Barnbangers 4H Club met Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Crescent City
Community Center. There were also six guests and two leaders present.
Officers were elected for the new year. Riley Klump will serve as president, Jay Lynn Ash will be vice
president, Trevor Martin will serve as secretary, and Quinn Butzow is the treasurer.
Members voted to trim and clean up shrubs at Crescent-Iroquois High School at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Dave Hiles gave a presentation on his toy tractor collection.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the community center.