SPRINGFIELD– State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is working to help clear red-tape that is holding back businesses that produce mead, a wine-like beverage made from honey.
“This is about helping our businesses do exactly what we want them to do, which is to grow and add much-needed jobs to our local economies,” said Barickman. “It’s always an honor to work directly with the people of my district to enact good public policy that can have a positive and immediate impact right here at home.”
Senate Bill 297 allows licensed producers of mead and/or cider to self-distribute up to 5,000 gallons to local breweries that sell their products directly to consumers. The legislation also updates state law regarding the classification of mead.
The legislation was inspired by Unpossible Mead, a meadery in Dwight, Il.
“This would allow greater distribution of mead to the public and give brewers an additional gluten free option for customers that are requesting them,” said Brian Galbreath owner of Unpossible Mead in Dwight. “This will help our business to grow and expand and help create additional jobs.”
The legislation unanimously passed the Senate Executive Committee on March 10th and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.