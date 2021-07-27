Barbara M. Wood
Barbara M. Wood, 86, of Milford, IL, passed away at 3:35 P.M. Friday July 23, 2021, at Accolade Health Care of Paxton on Fulton. She was born October 24, 1934, in Wellington, IL, the daughter of Roy and Myrtle (McMahel) Crook. She married Everett H. Wood on December 24, 1952, at the Prairie Green Church of Christ. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie (Lynn) Campbell of Tucson, AZ and Cathy Jennings of Carterville, IL; one sister, Carolyn (Tracy) Clayton of Brownsburg, IN; one brother, Richard Crook of Milford, IL; one brother-in-law, Wayne Way; two granddaughters, Jenifer Harris and Tina Shick; three great-grandchildren, Kody, Kady, and Kaly; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Frances Way; three brothers, Ernie Crook, Robert Crook, and Billy Crook; and one son-in-law, Mike Jennings.
Barbara worked at Goss’ Home Bakery and later at Stokely’s in Hoopeston. She was a member of the Milford Christian Church. She enjoyed bowling and was inducted into the Hoopeston Bowling Hall of Fame. Barbara also enjoyed growing flowers, birdwatching, and collecting knickknacks and antiques.
A visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. Thursday July 29, 2021, at the Milford Christian Church 811 E. Hickory St. Milford, IL. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the church with Pastor Brent Zastrow, Rev. Gary Milton, and Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church 811 E. Hickory St. Milford, IL 60953.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.