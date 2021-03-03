WOLCOTT — Three Caston players scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack for a 53-43 victory over South Newton Tuesday night (March 2) in the opening round of the Tri-County 1A Sectional.
Juniors Sam Smith, Joey Spin, and Bryce Rudicel scored 20, 14, and 13 points respectively as the Comets led from start to finish.
South Newton junior Kayden Cruz scored a game-high 19 points, while Cy Sammons added nine, and Dawson Cadle had seven.
Caston took control of the game right from the start as the South Newton defense could not stop Spin from penetrating to the basket. Spin scored eight points in the opening quarter and as a team, Caston made 7 of 11 shots.
South Newton struggled early on, turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter while attempting just three shots. Cruz was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to highlight the Rebels’ offense.
The Comets cooled off a little in the second quarter making just 3 of 10 shots with Smith leading the way with five points.
Cruz hit a late 3-pointer for the Rebels and also scored five points in the quarter as the Rebels cut the deficit to five, 21-16 by halftime.
Turnovers again reared their ugly head for South Newton in the third quarter. On 11 possessions in the third quarter, the Rebels turned the ball over five times, while Caston was the exact opposite on the offensive end. The Comets score points on 8 of their 12 possession of the quarter to outscore South Newton 19-7 for a commanding 40-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Rudicel paced the Caston attack in the third scoring nine points.
Cruz would go on to score eight points in the final frame as South Newton was able to cut the deficit down to 10 points but no closer.
With the loss, South Newton finished the season at 5-15 overall.
Caston improved to 8-15 on the season and advances to take on Tri-County (3-15) Friday at 5 p.m. CST.