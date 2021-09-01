DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian junior striker Skyler Bos continues to torment opposing defenses.
Bos has a team-high 18 goals through four games, all wins for the Knights. The school’s all-time leading scorer, Bos had 50 goals in 2020 in leading the Knights to a sectional championship.
In Covenant’s last game on Saturday, Aug. 28, Bos scored five goals in her team’s 9-0 shutout of Marquette Catholic. Junior Hannah Frump added two goals and junior Gabbi Zeilenga and Dahna Frump, a senior, had a goal each.
Zeilenga added two assists and Rory Bennet and Krisanna McDaniel had an assist each.
Goalkeeper Addie VanderMeer secured the shutout, her third in four games.
Hannah Frump and Zeilenga lead the team with eight and six assists, respectively. Covenant’s defense is led by senior captain Desiree Nanninga.
“After graduating two starting defenders,” said Knights coach James Blom, who is assisted by Roberto Rossi, “Lydia Rossi and Dasha Frump have stepped into big roles for the Knights defense to stifle the opposing attacks.”
On Aug. 26, the Knights bounced Culver Community, 7-2, getting four goals and two assists from Bos. Dahna Frump had two goals and McDaniel added a goal. Zeilenga had three assists and Hannah Frump added two.
VanderMeer had two saves. Culver’s Kassidy Banks, a freshman, had both of her team’s goals.
In a 7-0 shutout of Westville on Aug. 21, Bos scored four goals and added an assist. Dahna Frump had two goals and Nanninga added one. Hannah Frump had two assists.
The Knights opened the season on Aug. 19 with an 8-0 shutout of Kouts. Bos had five goals in her first game and Zeilenga, Hannah Frump and Abigail Dyke added a goal apiece.
Dahna Frump had four assists and VanderMeer made three saves.