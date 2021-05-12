Kenny Baier is the choice to replace Tim Ketchum as fire chief in Watseka.
At the May 11 public safety committee, Alderwoman Monna Ulfers said several people had been considered and it was determined Baier would be the best choice.
Ketchum announced in April he would be stepping down from the department after 24 years of service. That retirement is effective June 30.
The public safety committee approved Baier as the new chief, a recommendation that will now go to the full council at the end of the month. The committee approved Baier 8-0. Alderman Michael Yates was absent from the meeting.
Baier was not at the May 11 meeting. Assistant Chief Nick Peters was on hand to give the fire department report.
Peters said the calls for April in clouded one fire cal, one line/odor investigation, two traffic accidents, three fire alarm calls and two mutual aid calls, both to Martinton.
The firefighters kept up with training in April, including work on brush truck operations, search and rescue, station maintenance and ladders.
In the police department report, Chief Jeremy Douglas said that the officers had 339 calls for service in April.
Officer Scott Muench took part in Illinois Reform Act training. Muench and Sgt. Bill Stanley took part in tactical de-escalation and police and minority relations training.
Douglas told the committee, too, that the new squad car, a Tahoe, is on schedule to be delivered. The new Explorer is in, and the equipment is also in and the installer will be here soon to get the vehicle ready. “He’s hoping to be here by the end of the week, if not next week,” he said.
Douglas said the officers have gone through their annual rifle and pistol qualifications which are completed. He said there was some issues with a lack of availability of ammunition for a while, but the department has been able to get what is needed.
In another matter, Ulfers said that the Knights of Columbus want to have the July 4 fireworks on July 2. The committee agreed that was acceptable, and approved $2,500 for the fireworks, to go along with the $2,500 credit from last year. That expenditure was approved 7-0.