It seems summer has only just begun, but now is the time to schedule your child’s back-to-school vaccines. Waiting until the last minute can make it difficult to get an immunization appointment right before school begins. The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) recommends scheduling your appointments early to beat the rush. If you are not sure whether or not your child needs vaccinations for school, you should contact your Physician’s office or contact ICPHD to review your child’s vaccination records. ICPHD can bill most major health insurance companies and also has vaccines at a discounted rate for children without
insurance.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department is located in the Iroquois County Administrative Building at 1001 E. Grant Street in Watseka. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 815-432-2483.