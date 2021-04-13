LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Aviators will be holding a casting call on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 at Loeb Stadium for potential employees. It is anticipated the team will be hiring more than 75 game day employees for their first season at the new Loeb Stadium.
The Aviators have exciting events planned for all 30 home games at the beautiful new City of Lafayette ballpark with a plethora of dynamic and entertaining on-field activities between innings and pre-game events. The Aviators are in search of team members to help us create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for fans of all ages!
On the 20th and 21st, potential employees will be able to complete an application, meet the staff and have an opportunity to review job descriptions to see where they might be the best fit to join our team. Applicants should come and be themselves. Our goal is to hire a group of folks with exceptional customer service skills who are comfortable in working in a public environment.
There are openings in the areas of On-Field Entertainment, Camera Operators, Press Box Employees, Merchandise, Concessions, Ticketing, Guest Relations, Maintenance and more.
After reviewing all applications, the Aviators will ‘call back’ the top applicants for in-person interviews and Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5. The Aviators first home game is Tuesday, June 1. Paid training will take place the week of May 24.
The Lafayette Aviators are an Equal Opportunity Employer and all candidates are encouraged to apply!