TOKYO – Purdue University's Evan Austin completed his journey from world champion to Paralympic Games champion, emerging victorious in a hotly contested race to win gold for Team USA in the 50-meter butterfly (S7).
Austin was the top finisher in the prelims (29.71) and final (28.98) of the event, but it took a time drop of .73 hundredths of a second in the final to out-touch Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov (29.03) by .05 hundredths to claim the gold medal.
Competing at his third Paralympics, Austin won his first medal by taking bronze in the 400-meter freestyle (S7). It was another thrilling race to the wall that saw him out-touch the fourth-place finisher by .04 hundredths.
Austin also placed fifth in the 200-meter IM (SM7) in his first event in Tokyo.
Two years ago in London, Austin enjoyed his breakthrough moment with a victory in the 50 fly at the World Para Swimming Championships, winning with a time of 29.71. He began training at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center that fall, later accepting an opportunity to serve as an assistant coach with Purdue women’s swimming.
John Klinge has served as his coach after the partnership first came to fruition thanks to a mutual connection with former assistant coach Molly Belk.
Over the course of this year, Austin enjoyed significant time drops while competing on multiple marquee stages. He won the 50 fly in 30.07 at the Para World Series in April and then went 29.57 at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in June. In the process, he managed to drop a full second (1.09) in a 50-meter event from April (30.07) through September (28.98), with both races being part of international showcases.
As it turned out, the full second improvement was exactly what Austin needed to achieve his goal of winning gold in Tokyo.
"Just to fight the good fight, that the process to get to where I am right now, literally champion just a couple minutes ago," Austin said. "That's taken over a decade of really tough, dedicated, thorough work, day in and day out with a lot of ups and a tremendous amount of downs as well."
Austin is a Terre Haute native and Indiana State alumnus. He was born with spastic paraplegia. The U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team selected him as one of its three captains for this edition of the Paralympic Games.
PURDUE’S RESULTS AT 2020 PARALYMPIC GAMES
• Evan Austin, 50m Fly – 1st in Prelims, 29.71; Gold Medalist in Final, 28.98
• Joel Gomez, 1,500 Meters – 10th in Final, 4:02.41 (Finals Only Event)
• Evan Austin, 4x100m Free Relay (34 Points) – 8th in Final, 4:13.94
• Evan Austin, 400m Free (S7) – 5th of 9 in Prelims, 4:57.35; Bronze Medalist in Final, 4:38.95
• Makayla Nietzel, 400m Free (S13) – 7th of 13 in Prelims, 4:48.15; 7th in Final, 4:47.45
• Evan Austin, 200m IM (SM7) – 4th of 11 in Prelims, 2:35.40; 5th in Final, 2:32.53
• Makayla Nietzel, 100m Fly (S13) – 4th of 18 in Prelims, 1:07.21; 7th in Final, 1:08.00
Editor's note: Nietzel and Gomez are freshmen at Purdue University.