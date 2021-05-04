The new Tractor Supply store opened May 1 in Attica.
A ribbon cutting was conducted the afternoon of April 30, with Mayor Duane Roderick and several other local dignitaries in attendance.
Store Manager Shannon Dottenwhy and her crew then invited those in attendance to look around the store and see what there is to offer.
“It’s a fusion layout, so the layout is a little different than a normal store,” she said. This store offers “a lot more product than we used to carry.
“We have an indoor greenhouse, so we can shop and not worry about the weather,” she said. “We have an indoor side yard, also, so people don’t have to worry about the weather.”
The store is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
The store offers a dog wash station, trailer rental, online ordering, curbside pickup and many more options. She said there is a Tractor Supply app that people can use to order items and employees will take the orders out to the designated curbside pickup area.
“You don’t even have to come into the store,” she said. “You log into the app and it tells us the person is there and we can take the order right out.”
Mayor Duane Roderick said the addition of the Tractor Supply store is good for the community.
“It’s great because we have another place for people to shop where they don’t have to go out of town,” he said. “It’s going to keep people local and hopefully it will draw some people into our city, too, to shop.
“I think it’s a big plus. It’s a big advantage for Attica and we are really pleased to have them here.”
The store is set in the old Shopko building. Roderick said the city is pleased that another store has refurbished it into the new store. “We did not want an empty building here,” he said. “We were so glad to get somebody in it. It’s sad when you have a big building and no tenant. And now we have a great tenant. It’s going to offer things that Attica hasn’t had in the past and it’s just going to be really good for us.”