Fountain County - On August 3, 2021, Senior Trooper Millburg began an investigation into 106 North 6th St., Attica, after receiving information about drug activity, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
After further investigation, Senior Trooper Millburg applied for and was granted a search warrant from the Fountain County Superior Court for the residence. Senior Trooper Millburg executed the search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic baggies, and other evidence of dealing methamphetamine.
Arrested and preliminary charges for Jeremy Askren, 50, Attica, include: dealing a controlled substance - Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine - Level 4 felony; possession of a syringe - Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance - Level 6 felony; possession of a Schedule I substance - Class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested and preliminary charges for Shawn Harden, 39, Attica, include: visiting a common nuisance - Class B misdemeanor.
Millburg was assisted on scene by Attica Police Department.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity can report it by calling the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.