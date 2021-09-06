The Attica Library Fall Festival is planned for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25.
There will be free Non Ice from 11 a.m.-noon. Thompson’s Tunes will be from noon-1 p.m. The Guac Box Food Truck will be available and there will be a sign party with Kelsey, which is being sponsored by the Friends of the Library. There are 20 spots available and people are asked to signup ahead of time.
This is also a Paws n’ Claws adoption event. A free balloon twisting will be for the kids and there will be a book sale.
Vendors include Little Brown Bird, Aunt Coco’s Customs, Earthly Essentials, Smitten Vintage, Poshed by Tash and Creations by Kathy.
Free professional photos will be taken by Historic Crane Fountains.