Attica Jr/Sr High School was the recent recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support the 2021 Rambler College & Career Readiness Day.
According to Attica Jr/Sr High School Guidance Director in a news release, Malynda Scifres, “The 2021 Rambler College & Career Readiness Day" will be hosted during the school day on Thursday, September 30 at Attica Jr/Sr High School. Our students (grades 6-12) will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from college/university admissions and financial aid offices, apprenticeship programs, the military, and local workforce.
"There is a constant and growing need for our students to be prepared for whatever postsecondary options that they choose. This project will primarily target students in grades 6-12 at Attica Jr/Sr High School (approximately 350 students). Others affected by the project include approximately 50 community/workforce representatives and 100 school staff and parents. This is an increase in numbers from our previous event and is reflective of the growing nature and interest in this event.” Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, states “It is hoped that this week will help to raise awareness of the importance of being college and career ready. It also brings a variety of resources to the school for a "one stop and shop" opportunity for students and parents. The Attica staff do a great job in organizing this event. It could serve as a blueprint for other school districts to follow.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana.