By Greg Flint
It was a strange game when Attica hosted Southmont in softball on Tuesday, but perhaps that should be expected after a 22-month layoff.
Attica started four freshmen and one sophomore and would later sub in a second sophomore on an injury, meaning that six of the ten players in the field for the team were playing the first high school game of their careers.
Things started off well for the Ramblers as they scored four runs on no hits in the first inning thanks to picking up seven walks, a two-base Mountie error and a sacrifice for an RBI by Sadie Swift.
Southmont picked up one run in the top of the second on two hits for a 4-1 score.
Attica had a batter hit by a pitch, but could not score in the bottom of the second and then the Mounties added a run in the top of the third thanks to two singles and a walk.
Three runs crossed the plate for the Ramblers in the bottom of the third on four walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch, a passed ball and a sacrifice by Maggie Branstetter to give Attica a 7-2 lead.
It was the 11 walks and two hit batters reaching base that created seven runs for Attica with not so much as one Rambler getting even a single that made the game a decidedly strange one.
The Mounties used three pitchers in that span with all of them struggling to find the plate, meaning the smartest thing for the Attica batters to do was take pitches and wait for a walk.
They had very little chance to put the ball in play as the Southmont catcher always seemed to be diving or leaping to grab a pitch in the dirt or over the batter’s head that no one on the Rambler team would want to swing at.
That all changed in the bottom of the fourth inning after the Mounties picked up two more runs in the top half for a 7-4 score on a single, a double and two stolen bases.
Southmont brought in their ace pitcher and she had no trouble finding the plate, but the Attica batters had trouble putting their bat on the pitches.
According to Barry Lewis, the Southmont pitching coach, he did not want to use his ace as she had just pitched the day before, but he said he had no choice if he wanted to give his team a chance to get back into the contest.
“Our first three [pitchers] aren’t as bad as they looked today,” Lewis said. “I don’t know what was the matter, but they couldn’t get it done. So, I brought in 28 [Macie Shirk].”
He explained further about Shirk saying, “She has six pitches and hates to throw a fast ball. Most of her pitches are probably ones that nobody in the WRC throws so the Attica batters have probably never seen them.”
In that fourth inning, Shirk gave up a walk, struck out two and got a ground out.
The fifth inning saw the Mounties add six more runs to take a 10-7 lead on Attica as they sent ten batters to the plate.
The team opened with an infield trickler for a single followed by a bunt with the runners barely beating the throws to first on both occasions.
Had they been a slight bit slower reaching base, it would have been two outs.
Instead what followed were a single that drove in a run and a pop-out that might have been the third out with the score 7-3, but it was only the first out and the Mounties followed up with five more runs for that 10-7 score.
Shirk struck out two batters in the Attica fifth and had the other batter hit a ground ball right back to her.
Southmont added a run in the top of the sixth on a single, an error and a passed ball to make it 11-7.
In the bottom half, Attica went down in order on three strikeouts, one of which was a dropped third strike but the batter could not beat the throw to first.
In the seventh, the Mounties went down 1-2-3 on a ground ball and two pop-ups, all to shortstop Ryleigh Douglass.
Attica got their first hit of the game when Adyson Goodwin, the leadoff hitter in the seventh, looped a double into left field.
She moved to third on a wild pitch, but remained there as the next three Attica batters all struck out to end the game with Southmont on top 11-7.
Despite the number of Mountie runs, the Ramblers only made a couple errors and emergency catcher Swift did a good job behind the plate as she stepped in for regular catcher Kayce Askren who is recovering from surgery.
None the less, it was a frustrated Attica head coach Dean Branstetter who gave a quick, three-sentence comment about the game, saying, “We got one hit. They gave us a chance to win. We didn’t.”
Attica returns to action on Thursday against North Montgomery and the Ramblers can only hope they face different pitching than what they encountered with Southmont.