A two-out rally by Attica in the first inning put the Red Ramblers up 4-0 on North Vermillion in their opening game of the 1A Sectional 53 at Lafayette Central Catholic, but the team lost the lead and then their final comeback came up short in an 8-6 loss to the eventual sectional champion Falcons.
After the first two batters were outs, Ryleigh Douglass singled and scored on a triple by Sadie Swift who then scored thanks to a Falcon error on a hit by Taylor Clevenger to make it 2-0.
Rambler pitcher Lanee Greenwood came up to bat and doubled in Clevenger after which Adyson Goodwin tripled to left to plate Hannah Shackleford who had been a courtesy runner for Greenwood to make it 4-0.
Hailey VanDeWater put down a bunt, but Goodwin could not score, and then VanDeWater stole a base to put runners on second and third, but they were stuck there when the next batter grounded out to second.
After Greenwood retired the Falcons in order, the Ramblers threatened again in the second as Emma Blankenship led off with a single and Makaylie Ray bunted to put runners on first and second.
A stolen base attempt by Blankenship failed and the next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice followed by a strikeout that ended the Attica second.
The bottom half of the second saw North Vermillion tie the game at 4-all as Greenwood had some control problems, hitting the first batter and walking the next three to force in a run.
She then regained her early form as she struck out one Falcon and got another to ground into a fielder’s choice for a second out, but which also gave up a run.
A single followed that drove in the remaining baserunners for a 4-4 score before the ensuing batter flied out.
No one scored again until the fifth inning with all of the at-bats in between either being 1-2-3 innings or having a single baserunner who could not score.
In the bottom of the fifth, North Vermillion doubled their run total on three singles, a walk and a double for an 8-4 lead.
Attica responded in the top of the sixth as Goodwin singled, VanDeWater walked and Blankenship hit a ball to the infield that resulted in a Falcon error and the two previous batters scoring to make it 8-6.
Blankenship made it to second on the error, but was left stranded as the next two batters were outs.
The Ramblers had one last chance to try to tie the game, but they went down in order in the seventh to drop the contest 8-6.
The loss gave the Ramblers a record of 10-11, but the coaches were upbeat in posting, “Even though the game did not turn out the way we wanted, this team battled. We hit better and played tough defense.”
The outcome meant it was final softball game in the careers of Attica seniors Greenwood, Blankenship, Ray and Swift with the coaching staff posting, “Thank you to the seniors for a great season.”