It has been a rough season for the Attica baseball team as they have notched only three wins on the season while falling ten times, but they had hopes of picking up a win against Southmont who also has struggled this year.
Attica started Seth Miller on the mound and he kept the Mounties off the board in the first inning despite giving up a couple of singles.
The Ramblers went down 1-2-3 in their half of the first, but the second inning was their undoing in a 17-1 loss.
Miller did a good job on the mound, but his teammates in the field did not.
He got three of the first four batters he faced to hit ground balls to the infield (the fourth sacrifice bunted), but all of the grounders resulted in errors.
Had they been outs, the inning would have been over with no damage done, but instead the Attica mistakes fired up the Mounties and they took advantage to score fourteen runs as they sent 18 batters to the plate.
It was an inning where the Rambler could not get the outs they needed and even had an injury that caused them to have to shuffle their lineup when Junior Arizmendi was blinded by the sun in right field and was hit by a fly ball he could not see.
They also changed pitchers, bringing in Jackson Davis to close out the inning that ended 14-0.
Ashton Squirek singled to lead off the second and he moved to second when Davis walked, but they could only advance a base on a dropped third strike as the following three batters all struck out.
No one scored again until Attica came up in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, a pitch hit Christian Bossaer and then John Britt hit a ball that the Mountie shortstop mishandled in a play that resulted in Bossaer scoring and Britt reaching second.
The next batter flied out to center to end the inning with a 14-1 tally.
Defensive problems continued for Attica in the fourth with an error helping Southmont add another run to lead 15-1.
Attica had another chance in the fourth as, after two outs, Eli French walked and a pitch hit Andrew Holtkamp to put runners on first and second, but the next batter struck out to end the inning.
The Ramblers made two more errors in the top of the fifth to help the Mounties add three more runs for a 17-1 lead.
A lone single was all the hosts could create in the bottom of the inning and the game ended on the ten-run rule.
After a previous game, Rambler head coach Kyle Neal said his team was making too many errors too often and this game fit that complaint as his team made nine of them in the loss.