The Attica Public Library, Children’s Department, was the recent recipient of a $800 grant from the Attica Community Foundation to support 11 a.m. June 15 performance of “Jack and the Gentle Giant” by the Madcap Puppet Theatre, according to a news release. The show is free. Established in 1981 Madcap Productions Puppet Theatre was founded in Cincinnati by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning, they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theatre, children’s literature, and world cultures.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “Various groups throughout Fountain County love the work of the Madcap Theatre. We always try to do our part to support their creative and artist performances in our area.”
Madcap quickly built a repertoire of comic-absurd and original fairytale performances, touring up to six ensembles concurrently to schools, community centers, art museums and libraries. Classic stories such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and others were adapted for Madcap’s giant puppets and expressive hand-in-mouth characters. Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica.