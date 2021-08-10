Cindy Mason, President of the Board of the Attica Community Foundation and board member Dr. Roger Duncan, recently awarded $10,000 on behalf of the Attica Community Foundationto Bill Arthur, President of NICHES Land Trust, for improvements to the entrance and parking areas and to create digital interpretation for the approximately 3.5 miles of trails located at Shawnee Bottoms in northern Fountain County, according to a news release.
NICHES’ largest property, Shawnee Bottoms, at 518 acres is located a quarter mile north of Portland Arch (4 miles west of the Rob Roy Covered Bridge). Shawnee Bottoms features a mile of frontage on the Wabash River. A section of the old Wabash and Erie Canal, later converted to a railroad bed by the Covington branch of the Wabash Railroad, roughly bisects the property from SW to NE. The railroad line transported holiday-makers from Attica to the area that is now Portland Arch Nature Preserve until the rail line was abandoned in the early 1930s.
According to Julie Rubsam, Deputy Director of NICHES, “A portion of the grant will be used to improve the parking area at Shawnee Bottoms, including the removal of a dilapidated barn, expanding the gravel parking area to accommodate more vehicles, moving the property sign to a more visible area, and placing a barrier to prevent vehicles from driving down to the river, which is destroying this section of the trail. These improvements will make this property more inviting and accessible to visitors.”“We are excited to be a part of this project at Shawnee Bottoms. The upgrades to this Fountain County asset will add tremendous value to the 518-acre property and its 3.5 miles of trails,” says Cindy Mason, President of the Attica Community Foundation.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “A portion of the grant will also be used for the creation of professional digital interpretation in the form of text, audio, and video. This app will be tied to specific waypoints along the trail system and will allow visitors to enhance their experience and understanding of the history, geology, and ecology of the property and surrounding area while also gaining a knowledge of native plants, wildlife, and stewardship practices of this remarkable property.Fountain County is fortunate to have two, 500- acre properties, with nearly 1,000 acres total of pristine nature preserves located within one quarter a mile of each other. Shawnee Bottoms and Portland Arch Nature Preserve are two gems that Fountain County citizens should be proud to claim.”
Attica Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1989 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Attica, Indiana, and its surrounding townships.