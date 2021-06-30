An 20-year-old Ashkum woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident June 29.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum has identified the woman as Faith M. Billerbeck.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 116 and 1800 E Road at the Ford/Iroquois County line at 4:31 p.m. June 29.
A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: A 2011 silver Jeep utility vehicle driven by the deceased was traveling northbound on 1800 East Road. A 2020 brown Western Star truck tractor driven by Frank B. Martin, 50, Moorefield, Ontario, was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 116 near 1800 East Road. The driver of the Jeep failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 116 and 1800 East Road and struck second vehicle. The front end of Jeep struck the front passenger side of Martin vehicle. The driver of Jeep was pronounced deceased on scene.
At approximately 4:52 p.m., Illinois Route 116 at Ford County was closed in both directions for the traffic crash investigation. At approximately 8:00 p.m., all lanes reopened.